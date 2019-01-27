Rugby
The year the Boks need to stay in the long grass
27 January 2019 - 00:00
Avoiding controversy should rank higher than usual as the Springboks prepare for this year's Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.