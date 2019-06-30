Futures on the line: will Ottis Gibson & players survive Proteas rebuild?

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson and his captain Faf du Plessis have presided over SA's worst Cricket World Cup campaign since the team's first sojourn in 1992. Heads are likely to roll after this abomination

Futures are on the line in SA cricket in the wake of a dismal World Cup campaign, but the immediate future is murky.