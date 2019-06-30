'Nadal, Djokovic have made me the player I am,' says Roger Federer
30 June 2019 - 00:48
Roger Federer and Serena Williams are both at the farewell tour stage of their careers, but nobody should discount a final hurrah at Wimbledon, writes Simon Briggs.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.