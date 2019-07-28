Nyakane and Gqoboka are a winning combination for Bulls

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus now has a preponderance of propping options and it is in part thanks to Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka being exposed to the Human touch

Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane had a fair amount of convincing to do when they were thrust at the front of the Bulls' scrum at the start of the season.



Not everyone in the kraal believed they should be the go-to prop combination as the Bulls embarked on a new Super Rugby campaign...