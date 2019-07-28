Underwhelming Kaizer Chiefs lose 2-0 to Pirates
28 July 2019 - 00:45
The Mystery of the Missing George Maluleka overshadowed the pre-season Carling Black Label what-what Cup exhibition match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium yesterday.
That, and the presence of Khama Billiat, reported to be asking his old club Mamelodi Sundowns for a return and apparently seeking a way out of Chiefs after just a year, provided the intrigue of an Agatha Christie mystery novel...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.