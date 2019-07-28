Underwhelming Kaizer Chiefs lose 2-0 to Pirates

The Mystery of the Missing George Maluleka overshadowed the pre-season Carling Black Label what-what Cup exhibition match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium yesterday.



That, and the presence of Khama Billiat, reported to be asking his old club Mamelodi Sundowns for a return and apparently seeking a way out of Chiefs after just a year, provided the intrigue of an Agatha Christie mystery novel...