Sport

Underwhelming Kaizer Chiefs lose 2-0 to Pirates

28 July 2019 - 00:45 By MARC STRYDON at FNB Stadium

The Mystery of the Missing George Maluleka overshadowed the pre-season Carling Black Label what-what Cup exhibition match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium yesterday.

That, and the presence of Khama Billiat, reported to be asking his old club Mamelodi Sundowns for a return and apparently seeking a way out of Chiefs after just a year, provided the intrigue of an Agatha Christie mystery novel...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Stale Stuart Baxter is a burden to SA Sport
  2. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport
  3. Bafana young guns hold key to future, says John Moeti Sport
  4. How to live-stream the Boks vs the All Blacks on the go this Saturday Sport
  5. Frustrated soccer, cricket and rugby fans find heroes in netball team Sport

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X