Proteas coaching staff told to reapply for jobs after shambolic World Cup performance

There are likely dead men - and women - walking in the wake of last night's Cricket SA (CSA) awards in Pretoria, and not only those who drank too much.



The function followed a board meeting on Thursday at which, the Sunday Times understands, it was decided that the coaching staff of SA's men's team would have to reapply for their jobs in the wake of a shambolic World Cup performance...