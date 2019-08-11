Soccer
Frank Lampard out to lift the Blues
11 August 2019 - 00:50
Frank Lampard might have hoped to ease his way into the Chelsea hot seat at his beloved Stamford Bridge but his top-flight managerial bow takes place on hostile territory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The return of Chelsea's record goalscorer to west London as manager was the most intriguing development of the off season and today's blockbuster is the standout clash as the Premier League cranks back into life...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.