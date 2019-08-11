Soccer

Frank Lampard out to lift the Blues

Frank Lampard might have hoped to ease his way into the Chelsea hot seat at his beloved Stamford Bridge but his top-flight managerial bow takes place on hostile territory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



The return of Chelsea's record goalscorer to west London as manager was the most intriguing development of the off season and today's blockbuster is the standout clash as the Premier League cranks back into life...