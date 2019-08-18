Slap in the face for Sascoc: minister rules two soccer sides must go to Morocco
18 August 2019 - 00:07
Government became sports selector in a controversial and unprecedented move this week, ordering that two soccer teams go to the African Games in Morocco.
The cash-strapped SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) had limited selection to 11 sports in which participants could qualify for Tokyo 2020...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.