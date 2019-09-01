Athletics
Wayde van Niekerk to decide whether he will compete in Doha
01 September 2019 - 00:00
It’s been 752 days since Wayde van Niekerk raced internationally, and tomorrow his management will announce if he will compete at the world championships in Doha.
“He’s already in Doha,” agent Peet van Zyl said on Friday...
