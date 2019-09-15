Rugby

How 7 of the top Rugby World Cup contenders stack up

Liam Del Carme, who will be travelling to Japan, assesses the prospects of the top contenders in this year's Rugby World Cup which is likely to be a truly foreign experience for the 19 visiting teams

A SPRING IN THE BOK STEP



For much of the second half of the four-year cycle since the last Rugby World Cup (RWC), Springbok fans would have been left with the nagging feeling that the "missing years" will come back to haunt the team in Japan...