Unplugged by BBK

Molefi Ntseki has finger on the country's football pulse

Spending time with Molefi Ntseki told me a tale of a man who has his finger on the pulse of his, erm, football.



We sat in his office, a soulless structure with a round table, a room divider, a pile of energy drinks stacked against the wall in one corner and bags of training equipment neatly packed in the other corner...