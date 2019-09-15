Sport

Unplugged by BBK

Molefi Ntseki has finger on the country's football pulse

15 September 2019 - 00:00 By bareng-batho kortjaas

Spending time with Molefi Ntseki told me a tale of a man who has his finger on the pulse of his, erm, football.

We sat in his office, a soulless structure with a round table, a room divider, a pile of energy drinks stacked against the wall in one corner and bags of training equipment neatly packed in the other corner...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Salute to a Bok great: Chester Williams captured the 'hearts and minds of a ... Sport
  2. Will Greenwood: SA ticks all the boxes to win the Rugby World Cup Sport
  3. Black players told to quit Italian football league as racist chants persist Sport
  4. Trampling on women, burning and looting. What a mess! Sport
  5. SportsLIVE PODCAST | Chiefs in contention & Ntseki the cheap option Sport

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and hijacking: The 2018/2019 crime stats
#SandtonShutdown: Hundreds protest against gender-based violence
X