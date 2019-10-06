Cricket
Newlands capacity to be cut for 2020 England New Year's Test
06 October 2019 - 00:01
Western Province Cricket Association CE Nabeal Dien said the construction site at Newlands will cut the capacity for the New Year's Test against England by 2,000.
The ground was in danger of losing the Test after mother body Cricket SA put the WPCA under administration two weeks ago...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.