BOXING
It's just like the good ol' days again
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Johannesburg-based fighters Walter Dlamini and Nkululeko Mhlongo will this afternoon deliver a throwback to the good ol' days of boxing, when SA champions stalked each other across weight divisions, battling for more belts.
Dlamini puts his SA middleweight crown on the line against national junior-middleweight king Mhlongo in Pretoria this afternoon in a contest that has grabbed the interest of fight fans...
