Fabio Quartararo fastest in qualifying for Valencia GP

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Reuters



French rookie Fabio Quartararo was fastest for the third straight practice session at the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix yesterday, with world champion Marc Marquez second quickest. The 20-year-old Quartararo is hoping to end an impressive debut top-class season with his maiden MotoGP win, after five pole positions and six podium finishes. The Yamaha-SRT man was expected to lock down a place on the front row in qualifying later yesterday. Honda's Marquez, who sealed his sixth MotoGP world championship last month, was 0.224 seconds slower than Quartararo, ahead of third-placed Jack Miller and Italian great Valentino Rossi in fourth. Marquez's teammate Jorge Lorenzo, who will retire from the sport after today's race, improved slightly on his displays from Friday's practice but he was still more than a second slower than Quartararo and down in 14th place on the stewards' time-sheets. - Reuters

