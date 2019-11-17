Sport

Soccer

Kosovo opens its arms to England in landmark game

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Reuters

Kosovo may have missed an opportunity to qualify for Euro 2020 but the country hopes to win hearts with a warm welcome to England and their visiting fans today.

The Three Lions, who lead Group A with 18 points and have already sealed qualification, play Kosovo who are third and competing for the first time on Europe's big stage...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. It's no silver bullet but the Springboks' World Cup triumph has given SA hope Sport
  2. 'Beast' Mtawarira has left an indelible mark on SA and world rugby Sport
  3. Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki relishes Percy Tau's return Sport
  4. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport
  5. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X