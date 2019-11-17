Soccer
Kosovo opens its arms to England in landmark game
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Kosovo may have missed an opportunity to qualify for Euro 2020 but the country hopes to win hearts with a warm welcome to England and their visiting fans today.
The Three Lions, who lead Group A with 18 points and have already sealed qualification, play Kosovo who are third and competing for the first time on Europe's big stage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.