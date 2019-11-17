Soccer
Robert Klein on a mission to expand Bundesliga's reach
Bundesliga International CEO tells Bareng-Batho Kortjaas why the South African market is vital for a German brand
17 November 2019 - 00:00
He is half Swiss and half English but Robert Klein beats the drum for the Germans.
Between speaking at the Africom conference in Cape Town and addressing the Premier Soccer League annual general meeting in Johannesburg, the Bundesliga International CEO sat in a corner of a high-end hotel restaurant to explain his whistle-stop visit to the country...
