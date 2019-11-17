Soccer

Robert Klein on a mission to expand Bundesliga's reach

Bundesliga International CEO tells Bareng-Batho Kortjaas why the South African market is vital for a German brand

He is half Swiss and half English but Robert Klein beats the drum for the Germans.



Between speaking at the Africom conference in Cape Town and addressing the Premier Soccer League annual general meeting in Johannesburg, the Bundesliga International CEO sat in a corner of a high-end hotel restaurant to explain his whistle-stop visit to the country...