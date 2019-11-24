Sport

Soccer

Bafana U23s qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Young SA hold their nerve in a pulsating penalty shootout

24 November 2019 - 00:03 By SAZI HADEBE

Unbelievable! Absolutely brilliant!

That's how the SA under-23 football team's dramatic back-to-back qualification for the Olympics Games can be summed up...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mpho Makola made his bed, now he must lie in it, period Sport
  2. Did Kagiso Rabada take a wrong turn in his sport? Sport
  3. Graeme Smith steps out, Nosworthy steps up in director of cricket race Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs steam ahead with victory over Orlando Pirates Sport

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X