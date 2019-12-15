Sport

Atletico to let Saul Niguez go ‘cheap’

15 December 2019 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Atletico Madrid are prepared to lower Saul Niguez’s asking price to £85m, putting Manchester United and other English Premier League clubs on alert.

The Spanish midfielder has a buy-out clause of around £125m but his club will agree to let him go for less if he wants to leave the Wanda Metropolitano when the transfer window opens...

