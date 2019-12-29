An exciting 2020: Nadal and the Fed vs Deontay and Fury
29 December 2019 - 00:00
The Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal Match in Africa: February 7
One of sport's most enduring rivalries comes to our shores next February. With 39 grand slam titles between them, the Federer-Nadal match-up in Cape Town in February will be the hottest ticket in town...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.