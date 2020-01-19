Makhaya Ntini - The man from Mdingi who became one of SA's greatest bowlers

With SA in the grip of cricket fever, two masters of the game’s complexities, Ali Bacher and David Williams, revisit the career of one of the best bowlers ever to pound our pitches

There are 29 names on the honours board at Lord’s listing bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match at the famous ground.



The only South African there is Makhaya Ntini. In the second Test against England in 2003, Ntini took 10 for 220, helping SA to an innings victory...