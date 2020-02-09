Sport

Rugby

Sharks get Australasia tour rocking

09 February 2020 - 00:03 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

One swallow has never made a summer, but one win on the road is worth two in the bush after the Sharks got their Australasia tour off to the best possible start.

They played the perfect tour game when they crushed the Highlanders 42-20 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah winds up Bill Gates, Roger Federer ahead of match in SA Sport
  2. Hits and misses with Roger Federer Sport
  3. Liverpool keep going as Manchester United and Chelsea stumble Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates just keep on rolling Sport
  5. Usuthu face the same ol' monster Sport

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?