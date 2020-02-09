Rugby

Stormers keen to leave 'old lady' with a bang

Even before the wrecking balls and bulldozers announce their arrival, the Stormers are desperate to leave their crumbling home with a bang!



Having operated in the shadow of the mountain and to be fair, the competition, next year they are set to take up anchor tenancy at Cape Town Stadium, but not before attempting to gloriously break with their underachieving past...