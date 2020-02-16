Life's a beach for SA women's Olympic beach volleyball team
16 February 2020 - 00:00
Volleyball SA (VSA) has come under fire for withdrawing the SA women's Olympic beach volleyball hopefuls from qualification without bothering to notify them.
Four players who made up the two teams that had competed at the first round of continental qualification in Maputo last month discovered on Facebook they had been pulled out of the next tournament in Rwanda in March...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.