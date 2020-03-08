George Linde ready for Indian ODI test

George Linde may be a one-Test wonder, but that singular experience of India last year holds him in good stead for this week's three-match ODI series against the same team.



The 28-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder, from Bellville High in Cape Town, took 4/133 and scored 37 and 27 in SA's innings and 202-run hammering in the third Test in Ranchi...