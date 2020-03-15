SA derby all sound and fury signifying nothing

While the referee has a disastrous start and then gets worse

The Sharks may have won 24-14 against the Stormers, but the teams ensured SA Super Rugby derbies won't be missed as the coronavirus has forced the tournament to be halted indefinitely.



It was a typical derby; plenty of effort and emotion but little skill. There also was AJ Jacobs's timid and inept officiating...