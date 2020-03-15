Sundowns' tasty 115th-minute goal decided a fierce contest
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Kgeletso Makgalwa's extra-time strike earned Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal victory that they had to fight every inch for against tough-as-nails Highlands Park at a packed Makhulong Stadium last night.
Lively little emerging forward Makgalwa's tasty 115th-minute goal decided a fierce contest, the intensity of which was only mildly marred by both teams' inability to finish their chances, and in which Highlands pushed Downs throughout the 120 minutes...
