Sundowns' tasty 115th-minute goal decided a fierce contest

Kgeletso Makgalwa's extra-time strike earned Mamelodi Sundowns a 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal victory that they had to fight every inch for against tough-as-nails Highlands Park at a packed Makhulong Stadium last night.



Lively little emerging forward Makgalwa's tasty 115th-minute goal decided a fierce contest, the intensity of which was only mildly marred by both teams' inability to finish their chances, and in which Highlands pushed Downs throughout the 120 minutes...