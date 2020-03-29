Disabled sports stars in dire straits as funding dries up
29 March 2020 - 00:00
Several top disabled sports stars are in desperate financial trouble after nearly four months without support from the cash-strapped SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).
The Sunday Times has been told of athletes - among them Paralympic medallists - who have been unable to keep their medical aids going and, in at least one case, unable to afford petrol to get to training sessions...
