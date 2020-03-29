This day in history

2003: Bafana Bafana beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium. Lesley Manyathela scored in the second half and Ando Ramarojaona was credited with an own goal in the 82nd minute.



2007: Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling compete in the final of the men's 100m freestyle at the world championships in Melbourne. The duo had won the silver and bronze medals at the previous swimming showpiece in Montreal in 2005, but this time they ended second last and last respectively. But it was no disgrace. The gap between last-placed Neethling and the gold medal - shared by defending champion Filippo Magnini of Italy and Canadian Brent Hayden - was a mere 0.38sec, making it the closest 100m freestyle final since before the championship became a biennial event in 2001...