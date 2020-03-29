This day in history
2003: Bafana Bafana beat Madagascar 2-0 in a friendly at FNB Stadium. Lesley Manyathela scored in the second half and Ando Ramarojaona was credited with an own goal in the 82nd minute.
2007: Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling compete in the final of the men's 100m freestyle at the world championships in Melbourne. The duo had won the silver and bronze medals at the previous swimming showpiece in Montreal in 2005, but this time they ended second last and last respectively. But it was no disgrace. The gap between last-placed Neethling and the gold medal - shared by defending champion Filippo Magnini of Italy and Canadian Brent Hayden - was a mere 0.38sec, making it the closest 100m freestyle final since before the championship became a biennial event in 2001...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.