Rugby
Bulls director of rugby Jake White wants success - quickly
12 April 2020 - 00:00
Springbok Rugby World Cup winning coach of 2007, Jake White, who's now the Bulls' director of rugby, said his 2014 exit from the Sharks cast him in a negative light.
White, who coached Montpellier (France) and Toyota Verblitz (Japan) since his Durban departure, was accused of being authoritarian, inflexible and butted heads with senior players despite the Sharks reaching the Super Rugby semifinals that year. White had coached the Brumbies for two years before...
