Anton Gilmore is helping the needy during lockdown
The homeless, many of them addicts, have a friend in trainer Anton Gilmore, who's employing them to clean the streets
26 April 2020 - 00:00
Not even lockdown could stop boxing Anton Gilmore from helping the needy on the streets of Joburg's south.
Well, not until this past Friday when police finally put their foot down and forced him to stop...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.