Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered'

In what is being termed a groundswell in local sport, officials are considering a call to disband the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) executive.



Canoeing SA this week wrote to other federations that make up Sascoc, proposing a special general meeting (SGM) "to move a vote of no confidence in the board... with immediate effect and to have them relieved of their duties"...