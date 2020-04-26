Sport

Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered'

26 April 2020 - 00:05 By DAVID ISAACSON

In what is being termed a groundswell in local sport, officials are considering a call to disband the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) executive.

Canoeing SA this week wrote to other federations that make up Sascoc, proposing a special general meeting (SGM) "to move a vote of no confidence in the board... with immediate effect and to have them relieved of their duties"...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. English Premier League clubs commit to finish season Sport
  2. Sascoc, tennis bosses deny blocking Ravele's nomination for top post Sport
  3. Boardroom battles push Sascoc to the brink Sport
  4. No PSL-SuperSport collision on the cards Sport
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | They say old habits die hard, but die they must Sport

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem