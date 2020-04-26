Call to disband Sascoc's board 'being considered'
26 April 2020 - 00:05
In what is being termed a groundswell in local sport, officials are considering a call to disband the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) executive.
Canoeing SA this week wrote to other federations that make up Sascoc, proposing a special general meeting (SGM) "to move a vote of no confidence in the board... with immediate effect and to have them relieved of their duties"...
