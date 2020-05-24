Board of CSA will decide who to nominate for ICC, says Chris Nenzani
24 May 2020 - 00:04
Cricket SA (CSA) president Chris Nenzani said International Cricket Council (ICC) decisions and nominations were the preserve of the CSA board.
This came after director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday expressed his support for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chair currently occupied by Shashank Manohar, a prominent Indian administrator...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.