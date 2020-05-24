Board of CSA will decide who to nominate for ICC, says Chris Nenzani

Cricket SA (CSA) president Chris Nenzani said International Cricket Council (ICC) decisions and nominations were the preserve of the CSA board.



This came after director of cricket Graeme Smith on Thursday expressed his support for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly for the ICC chair currently occupied by Shashank Manohar, a prominent Indian administrator...