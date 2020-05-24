'Cash-flow problem' delays pay day for Sascoc's staff of 24
24 May 2020 - 00:03
Staff at the troubled SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) won't get paid on Monday as scheduled because of a cash-flow problem.
A memo sent to staff on Friday informed them that their pay day had been pushed out to May 29 "or sooner"...
