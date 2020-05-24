Opinion

Will we metaphorically hold hands or turn on each other post-lockdown?

Mark Barnes is worried about what sort of world awaits us

I worry. I think a lot. I can't help it. Of all the thought processes that our brains take us through, the most difficult to control, the impossible to push back into our sub-conscious, is worry. If something's bugging you, it needs to be resolved. At least you need to see a pathway you can take towards resolution, towards truth and certainty. Angst is a killer disease. We need to know what's happening.



I extrapolate, often taking myself to the unlikely (if not impossible) worst-case outcome, to see what I would do, to see whether I'll cope. Either that, or to resign myself to the inevitability of it all and re-calibrate my expectations, come to terms with the new self that I will have to embrace, the lesser, damaged me that I'll have to accept. Weep, laugh, whatever?!..