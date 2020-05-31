The race for Proteas captain Faf du Plessis' replacement

Khanyiso Tshwaku canvassed the opinions of Proteas ODI seamer and former coach Eric Simons and 66-times capped SA stalwart and Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince, who captained the Proteas twice against Sri Lanka in 2006, as the Proteas seek a new Test captain when Test cricket eventually resumes

Temba Bavuma



What Simons says:..