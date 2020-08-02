Gymnast's high Olympics hopes not deterred by horrendous injury
02 August 2020 - 00:01
Despite a horrendous injury the promising gymnast was not about to give up on her dreams of competing at the Olympics and other international events.
When Caitlin Rooskrantz's ankle ligament tore during a floor routine last year, it made a snapping sound audible to others in the hall...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.