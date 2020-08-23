General

Equestrian head blames lingering doping claims on malice

The man who leads SA sport's most powerful judicial body has come out fighting at lingering allegations that there was a cover-up of a doping scandal involving his daughter.



Willem Edeling's daughter, then a minor, claimed the national dressage junior crown in George in December 2013, but her horse, Agrando Winter Amor, returned a positive test for Phenylbutazone, a painkiller...