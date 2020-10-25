Oarsome time on the water for Stephane Pienaar
Son of World Cupwinning Bok skipper is aiming high
25 October 2020 - 00:00
The newest member of SA's rowing squad is an Ivy League student and a skilled violinist, but in the boat he needs more finesse and less brawn.
Stephane Pienaar, son of 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Francois, joined the outfit about two weeks ago at their new base on the Vaal River, after they had retreated from Roodeplaat Dam because of rampant hyacinth...
