Sport

Oarsome time on the water for Stephane Pienaar

Son of World Cupwinning Bok skipper is aiming high

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 October 2020 - 00:00

The newest member of SA's rowing squad is an Ivy League student and a skilled violinist, but in the boat he needs more finesse and less brawn.

Stephane Pienaar, son of 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Francois, joined the outfit about two weeks ago at their new base on the Vaal River, after they had retreated from Roodeplaat Dam because of rampant hyacinth...

