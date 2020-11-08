Rugby

Sharks and Cheetahs show up everything bad about SA rugby

If there was a game that represented and manifested everything that is bad about SA rugby, it was Friday's Super Rugby Unlocked clash between the Sharks and the Cheetahs.



Don't be fooled by the close score (19-13); this was far from an exciting fixture. It was a turgid match that the Sharks deserved to win, but left more questions than answers...