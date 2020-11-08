Rugby

Stormers put their poor Tshwane show in perspective by hammering Griquas

The Stormers atoned for their embarrassing showing in Tshwane last week when they crushed the Griquas 39-6 in Kimberley.



Having been tossed around like rag dolls by Jake White's Bulls last week, the Stormers needed to make a statement and the Griquas, who asked more questions of the Bulls when they lost to them than the Stormers did, had no response...