General
Mother's memory spurs Glenton Stuurman to new heights
15 November 2020 - 00:00
Glenton Stuurman has plenty of reasons to take wickets, especially if he gets an opportunity to play for the Proteas in the forthcoming limited-overs series against England.
One of them will be honouring his mother's memory. His mom Catherine (52) passed away suddenly on October 9 on his brother's birthday, but the birth of his now three-week-old daughter Gianna on October 22 helped soothe the heartache...
