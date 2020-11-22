Soccer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta livid over leak

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have improved the club's defence to concede fewer goals but he now has the task of plugging a leak at his club after a clash between team mates in training was reported by the media in vivid detail.



British media reports said defender David Luiz and midfielder Dani Ceballos had clashed in a training session following a late challenge earlier this week, with Luiz drawing blood after hitting Ceballos in the face...