Soccer
Chelsea the seventh team to top league table this season
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United yesterday courtesy of an own goal by Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham's second-half effort.
Frank Lampard's side dominated before the break and took the lead in the 10th minute when Fernandez, under pressure from Ben Chilwell, turned in Mason Mount's cross...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.