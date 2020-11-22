Soccer

Chelsea the seventh team to top league table this season

Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United yesterday courtesy of an own goal by Federico Fernandez and Tammy Abraham's second-half effort.



Frank Lampard's side dominated before the break and took the lead in the 10th minute when Fernandez, under pressure from Ben Chilwell, turned in Mason Mount's cross...