Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs find the net at last — but Arrows hit the mark twice
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs showed encouraging signs of increased toughness that might have pleased coach Gavin Hunt, even as they had to settle for a DStv Premiership 2-2 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Durban's Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday.
When things are loose and messy, a 3-5-2 formation to pack the midfield and steady the defence, with wingbacks marauding up and down to provide numbers at the back and attack, can be the solution to tough out much-needed results...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.