Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs find the net at last — but Arrows hit the mark twice

Kaizer Chiefs showed encouraging signs of increased toughness that might have pleased coach Gavin Hunt, even as they had to settle for a DStv Premiership 2-2 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Durban's Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday.



When things are loose and messy, a 3-5-2 formation to pack the midfield and steady the defence, with wingbacks marauding up and down to provide numbers at the back and attack, can be the solution to tough out much-needed results...