Sport

Unplugged by BBK

This is not a team that the people of the south crave

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
22 November 2020 - 00:00

"We lose!! Some of url complain! We win, u say it's not good enough... kanti nifunani entlek?"

Some of you complain when we lose. When we win you say it is not good enough... what do you want from us, really?..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'God won't let me die like this' Sport
  2. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  3. All Blacks have lost their air of invincibility Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | The thrill is gone when it comes to Bafana Bafana Sport
  5. Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60 Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021