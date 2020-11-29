Sport

Soccer

Spurs riding high ahead of Chelsea derby

29 November 2020 - 00:00 By REUTERS

Chelsea will not lack incentives to knock Tottenham Hotspur off their Premier League perch when the capital's most bitter derby kicks off at Stamford Bridge today.

The west Londoners have lorded it over Spurs for the past two decades, bagging sackfuls of silverware while Tottenham yearn for a return to their glory days...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport
  2. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  3. 'God won't let me die like this' Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | This is not a team that the people of the south crave Sport
  5. Pele rules Diego Maradona way ahead of Lionel Messi Sport

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...