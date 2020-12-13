General

Quinton de Kock has Test captaincy questions to answer

A seven-match trial as Test captain over the 2020/21 season will tell whether Quinton de Kock can play as a batsman only, which might need to happen in the long run.



De Kock was on Friday temporarily installed as SA Test captain, replacing Faf du Plessis. He has matches against Sri Lanka and Australia at home and Pakistan away to prove whether he's up for the job...