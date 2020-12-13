General
Quinton de Kock has Test captaincy questions to answer
13 December 2020 - 00:00
A seven-match trial as Test captain over the 2020/21 season will tell whether Quinton de Kock can play as a batsman only, which might need to happen in the long run.
De Kock was on Friday temporarily installed as SA Test captain, replacing Faf du Plessis. He has matches against Sri Lanka and Australia at home and Pakistan away to prove whether he's up for the job...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.