Rugby
Tiaan Swanepoel takes Lions towards semis spot
03 January 2021 - 00:00
Fullback Tiaan Swanepoel inspired the Lions to their fifth consecutive Currie Cup win when they downed the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday.
Swanepoel contributed 22 points to keep the team's momentum ahead of the semis...
