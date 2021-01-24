Swallows rescue a draw from jaws of defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns
24 January 2021 - 00:04
Swallows FC's dream start to 2020-21 knows no bounds. Yesterday in oppressive heat at Lucas Moripe Stadium they even rescued a last-gasp 1-1 draw against trophy machines Mamelodi Sundowns.
Kermit Erasmus put back-to-back defending champions Sundowns ahead moments before the break in the 45th minute, after the Brazilians had bossed the opening half...
