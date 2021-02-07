General
Pakistan vs SA: Bowlers revive SA's hopes after poor batting performance
07 February 2021 - 00:00
After another poor batting performance in the first innings by the SA batsmen against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the bowlers conjured up what may turn out to be a compelling exit strategy.
The Proteas were bowled out for 201 and a deficit of 71 in their reply to Pakistan's total of 272 but Kagiso "KG" Rabada (1/4), Keshav Maharaj (2/74) and George Linde (3/12) kept SA in the game...
