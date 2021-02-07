Sport

General

Pakistan vs SA: Bowlers revive SA's hopes after poor batting performance

07 February 2021 - 00:00

After another poor batting performance in the first innings by the SA batsmen against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the bowlers conjured up what may turn out to be a compelling exit strategy.

The Proteas were bowled out for 201 and a deficit of 71 in their reply to Pakistan's total of 272 but Kagiso "KG" Rabada (1/4), Keshav Maharaj (2/74) and George Linde (3/12) kept SA in the game...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hit and miss for new club bosses in the Premier Soccer League Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Mulaudzi sold dreams and delivered nightmares Sport
  3. Older Boks returning to SA are not doing it for a bob Sport
  4. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  5. 'Kings Park a right royal mess' Sport

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...