General

Pakistan vs SA: Bowlers revive SA's hopes after poor batting performance

After another poor batting performance in the first innings by the SA batsmen against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, the bowlers conjured up what may turn out to be a compelling exit strategy.



The Proteas were bowled out for 201 and a deficit of 71 in their reply to Pakistan's total of 272 but Kagiso "KG" Rabada (1/4), Keshav Maharaj (2/74) and George Linde (3/12) kept SA in the game...